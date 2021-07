Givens was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left lower back strain Thursday. Givens hadn't allowed any runs in seven innings across his last seven relief appearances, and he had picked up holds in each of his last three outings. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll need to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the injured list. Right-hander Justin Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.