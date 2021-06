The future of Colorado’s elections came into sharper focus on Tuesday with the release of the first draft of new district maps for the state Senate and House. The state’s election maps are redrawn every decade after the U.S. Census, and Colorado this year is using a new, independent process that is meant to reduce the influence of politicians. In their final form, these maps will set the lines for the state’s 65 House seats and 35 Senate seats, determining who can run and vote in each district in the state legislature.