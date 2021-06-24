Nebraska Man, 80, Kills Wife Because She Had Alzheimer’s: Cops
An 80-year-old Nebraska man is jailed after confessing to killing his 78-year-old wife because she had Alzheimer’s disease and he was “exhausted’ from taking care of her, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reports that John Kotopka was arrested on Sunday for shooting wife Janet in the head. He was initially charged with assault, but the charges are expected to be upgraded because she died on Wednesday. The newspaper said the husband told investigators his wife had become combative and he “couldn't take care of her any longer” and didn’t have the money for long-term care.www.thedailybeast.com