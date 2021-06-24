Nebraska Man, 80, Kills Wife Because She Had Alzheimer’s: Cops

A man who panicked on a moving plane at LAX, charged to the cockpit, then broke his leg after leaping out of an emergency exit told cops that he’d smoked “a lot” of crystal meth in the days leading up the incident. Court documents reported by The Washington Post allege that Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez, 33, leaned over to the passenger next to him and said he was going to attempt an escape from the plane. “I’m serious,” he is said to have whispered in her ear. The man then ran to the front of the plane and, when he found the cockpit was locked, activated an emergency exit, jumped out, but missed the slide and shattered his leg. He told authorities that he’d been smoking meth “on and off” for days before the incident on Friday evening, and that he “was coming down from all the drugs he had used the last couple of days” when he boarded the plane. According to the Post, he faces a 20-year maximum sentence in federal prison.