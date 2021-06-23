Cursing cheerleader wins First Amendment battle at Supreme Court

Justice Stephen Breyer had a banner year, even as many Democrats and activists attempted to make it his last on the Supreme Court. Breyer, 82, had long served in the shadow of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who for decades was the most prominent liberal on the bench. But after Ginsburg’s death last year, Breyer emerged as an effective leader of the court’s left-leaning bloc. At the same time, Breyer has risen in the public eye, transforming himself from one of the court’s most obscure members to one of its most outspoken defenders.