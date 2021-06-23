Cursing cheerleader wins First Amendment battle at Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Wednesday found that a Pennsylvania school district had overstepped its authority when it punished a cursing cheerleader for her social media posts. In an 8-1 decision, the court found that, in this particular case, Mahanoy Area High School's interests in regulating the now-graduated student Brandi Levy's off-campus speech were insufficient to overcome her own rights to free expression. Justice Stephen Breyer delivered the court's opinion. Justice Clarence Thomas issued a lone dissent.gazette.com