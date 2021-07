Where most of us see a jungle, gardeners see potential. But even an optimist like Mark Meaders was dismayed when he looked out his dining room window in the winter of 1988. His new backyard was deep, but it was flanked by steep hillsides with one neighbor’s house high above and another far below. Even worse, it faced north, and northern light is not a gardener’s friend. What little light he had was blocked by tall maple trees.