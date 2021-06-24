Cancel
Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Finally Breaks Silence About Baby Daughter And Jean-Luc

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
The second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been defined by what Jada Pinkett-Smith might call “entanglements.” There was the awkward throuple dynamic between Gary King, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore, as well as (what appeared to be) the serious hookup between Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux that saw the two still together in the final episode. Amidst the show airing, however, Soares announced she was pregnant, which led to a lot of speculation regarding who the father was. She, at one point, said it was “nobody's business,” but Soares finally broke her silence on her baby daughter, Lilly, and how she relates to Jean-Luc.

