Howl-O-Scream to haunt SeaWorld this fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- You may know SeaWorld as a lighthearted, family-friendly place to visit during the day, but things will get creepy at night with Howl-O-Scream this fall.

SeaWorld San Diego announced Wednesday the first ever Howl-O-Scream will be coming to the park this fall, operating on select nights from September 17 through Halloween.

Guests will howl, scream, and shriek as they escape roaming haunts rampaging through scare zones and seek shelter indoors, only to find they have may have stepped upon a haunted house of horrors.

Howl-O-Scream will showcase three haunted houses:

The Asylum: "You are the subject of a secret, experimental project run amok. Find safety before The Doctor finds you."

The Slaughterhouse: "An abandoned meat-packing plant with a sordid history serves up your worst fears. Don’t let Simon the Butcher meat you at the end."

Death Water Bayou: "Escape the black, murky waters of your nightmares only to fall under the curse of the evil Swamp Witch."

“We are expanding on SeaWorld’s popular Halloween offerings that our guests look forward to like Spooktacular during the day and are thrilled to be introducing an all-new Halloween scare event and unique, must-do experience in San Diego. We’re setting the bar high for this fall season with eerie evenings and frightening thrills around every corner,” says SeaWorld San Diego Park President John Dunlap.

For those looking for something more family-friendly, SeaWorld’s Spooktacular is included with regular park admission. But Howl-O-Ween is a separately ticketed event with tickets starting at $39.99.

In addition to the haunted houses, there will be 7 scare zones and 4 roaming haunts, musical dance show, and party zones around the park. Guests should stay alert and be prepared for anything, because you never know what’s waiting up ahead.

Don’t forget about the coasters. If you're up for the challenge, guest are invited to ride their favorite coaster in the dark.