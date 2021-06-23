Crosspoint Church welcomes Heart Christian Academy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Crosspoint Church on Timberlake Road will be the new home of Heart Christian Academy. This academy is a grade-level hybrid homeschooling programming that provides Christian families with an inexpensive, alternative method to homeschooling. At Heart Christian Academy, students will have the opportunity to be on-campus two days each week, while the remaining three are spent at home. Parents will be provided with lesson plans for the days their children are learning from home.