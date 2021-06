Ray E. Bloom, 87, of Sunbury, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at home. He was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Sunbury, the son of the late Raymond and Catherine (Gover) Bloom. He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1953. Ray married the former Peggy June Mottern on Aug. 12, 1953, at the Conowingo Dam in Maryland. They had celebrated 55 years of marriage before her passing in 2008.