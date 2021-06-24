Cancel
Health

Cedars-Sinai receives $11.99 million from CIRM to launch ALS clinical trial

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedars-Sinai has been awarded $11.99 million by California's stem cell agency to launch a clinical trial testing a potential gene and stem cell therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that damages nerve cells known as motor neurons in the brain...

www.news-medical.net
#Clinical Research#Clinical Trial#Als#Stem Cells#Neurosurgery#Cedars Sinai
