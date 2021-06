Opalesque Industry Update - • Hedge fund managers were up 0.87% in May 2021, supported by the strong performance of the global equity market which returned 0.83% during the month. In terms of 2021 performance, global hedge funds were up 7.71%, recording the strongest May year-to-date return since 2009 despite the ongoing pandemic. Roughly 71.4% of the underlying constituents of the Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index posted positive returns in May, and 29.9% of the hedge fund managers in the database were able to maintain a double-digit return in 2021.