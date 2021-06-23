2015 Dark Gray Metallic Subaru XV Crosstrek

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek will get a complete remodel along with the Impreza. Here are the details of what's coming for customers next year. The launch of the 2022 Impreza with no upgrades reveals Subaru Corporation's intentions to launch the next-generation 2023 Crosstrek and Impreza together. The Impreza received a remodel in 2017, and the compact sedan and hatchback should have had a next-generation model change as a 2022 model year with Subaru's five-year life cycle.