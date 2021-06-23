Cancel
2015 Dark Gray Metallic Subaru XV Crosstrek

Roanoke Times
 12 days ago

EPA 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Clean. Premium trim. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AERO CROSS BAR SET, POPULAR PACKAGE #1, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...

roanoke.com
Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Reveals The Next-Gen Crosstrek And Impreza Will Now Launch Together

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek will get a complete remodel along with the Impreza. Here are the details of what's coming for customers next year. The launch of the 2022 Impreza with no upgrades reveals Subaru Corporation's intentions to launch the next-generation 2023 Crosstrek and Impreza together. The Impreza received a remodel in 2017, and the compact sedan and hatchback should have had a next-generation model change as a 2022 model year with Subaru's five-year life cycle.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Crystal White Pearl Subaru Legacy

FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 66,646! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, POPULAR PACKAGE #5, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Shale Gray Metallic Hyundai Elantra

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! SE trim, Shale Gray Metallic exterior and Gray interior. Heated Seats, CD Player, SE A/T POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE 02, SE A/T TECH PACKAGE 03, Serviced here, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Crystal_white_pear Subaru Ascent

Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Premium trim. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera,...
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Subaru Ascent

The 2022 Subaru Ascent sets up a great basecamp for any active family, even sedentary types will approve of its safety and value. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Ascent? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Ascent is Subaru’s largest crossover SUV, with seating for up to...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Crimson_red_pearl Subaru Ascent

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, Turbo, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive. Touring trim. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CLICK NOW!. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Highlander

Very Nice, Toyota Certified, LOW MILES - 2,465! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Captains Chairs, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate CLICK ME!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Forester

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Forester 2.5X Limited, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT, AWD, Ice Silver Metallic, Black w/Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, All Weather Floor Mats, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kit, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HD Radio & Single CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. 21/27 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Nightfall Gray Metallic Chevrolet Trax

LT trim. Nice, LOW MILES - 28,756! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, KEYLESS OPEN SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Crystal_black_sili Subaru Outback

Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. Wilderness trim. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up...
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Subaru Impreza: Choosing the Right Trim

The spunky 2022 Subaru Impreza returns virtually unchanged, including the base prices of its trim levels. Moreover, it remains the solitary model in its class with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). Only the Mazda3 even offers AWD but as an extra-cost option. Despite its somewhat timid engine, the Impreza delivers acceptable...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Ice_silver_metalli Subaru Outback

Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Rear Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input. Limited trim. EPA 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Dark Blue Pearl Subaru Impreza

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 18,576! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $500 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD...
Carstorquenews.com

RPM Says 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Is Now The Best New Small SUV This Year

Is the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek the best new subcompact SUV? See why the Crosstrek beats the Hyundai Kona and Honda HR-V. What are the best subcompact SUVs of 2021? The list is long with the Chevrolet Trax, Jeep Renegade, Kia Soul, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, Subaru Crosstrek, Honda HR-V, and Toyota C-HR. According to a new report from RPM, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is the best based on reliability, quality, performance, and resale value.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Mineral Gray Metallic Jeep Patriot

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Latitude trim. Nice. Sunroof, Heated Seats, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, SUN/SOUND GROUP, 26B LATITUDE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER... UCONNECT 430,2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL-VVT ENGINE CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats. Privacy Glass, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 01j9/celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Camry

WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Onboard Communications System. FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! SE trim. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Smart...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Super White Toyota Sequoia

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 165! REDUCED FROM $71,889! Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, SAFETY & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, REAR-SEAT BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT SYSTE... CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Java Metallic Nissan Titan

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 18,288! $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, 4x4, Hitch, [B95] LED FOG LIGHTS W/DARK CHROME BE... Chrome Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Red Diamond Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

EPA 26 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! LE trim. Very Nice, ONLY 11,097 Miles! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, 4x4, ACCESSORY CARPETED FLOOR MATS & PORTF... ACCESSORY TONNEAU COVER SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration,...