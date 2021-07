Sometimes it’s the details that make the big differences, and not always or only visually, but in terms of comfort and convenience. This would be the case of hotels, for example, since one of the most important decisions before making a trip, whether on holiday or for work. The hotel chosen will be the place where the guest can relax, rest and enjoy a stay in which he/she feels at ease, safe and whose design has a positive influence on the guest’s experience during the days he/she stays in the hotel.