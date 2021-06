Cannabis has proven itself a vital and essential aspect of the health sector because of the abundance of medicinal properties it embodies. Yes, you can use CBD to manage your blood pressure levels, but it is not meant to act as a particular drug. More so, if you have a long history of blood pressure challenges and vulnerability to heart attack, you may have to discuss with a doctor first before taking cannabis. The way you take cannabis also matters as it determines how effective or ineffective the regimen will be. Don’t smoke it, and always seek a doctor’s approval before using it.