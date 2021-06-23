Cancel
Owners retiring, NOTL jewelry store closing after 23 years

By Richard Harley
niagaranow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a happy-sad feeling for Mac and Shelagh Moolman as they prepare to retire from their jewelry shop in downtown NOTL. The couple has operated Niagara-on-the-Lake Jewellers and Precious Metal Studio for 23 years, specializing in custom-made jewelry. Asked why they’re retiring, Shelagh says it’s pretty simple — it’s just...

www.niagaranow.com
