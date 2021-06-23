Owners retiring, NOTL jewelry store closing after 23 years

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Leney Breeden, founder of Folkling. Along with partner Owen. A photographer for over a decade, Leney Breeden has spent a lot of time on the road, actually driving across the US more than once. She started Folkling in 2017 in an “effort to create new lives for the old things” she picked up on her travels. In 2020, she opened her brick and mortar vintage store of the same name, and began renting this lovely home in Gordonsville, Virginia with her partner, Owen. This 1045-square-foot house is not only filled with vintage goods from Leney’s travels around the country, but also a variety of special family heirlooms. Revering and reusing vintage pieces — and celebrating the stories behind storied objects — is a common thread that runs through her home and her business.