Police beat 6/24/21

Around 6:30 p.m. June 18, police responded to Red Dot Storage at 1325 Museum Road in response to two storage units being broken into. One woman reported she was notified by facility personnel that her storage unit had been broken into. She said “a padlock similar to the one that was on her unit was the ground outside the building and was broken,” the report stated, noting that her “storage unit is an indoor unit and the padlock was outside the entrance to the building that container her unit.”