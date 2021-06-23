Cancel
Science

Heidelberg researchers replicate rare genetic defect in fish model

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare genetic defect that affects the so-called ALG2 gene can cause serious metabolic diseases in humans. It does so through the defective formation of proteins and sugar molecules. Until now, its rareness and complexity made it difficult to study this congenital glycosylation disorder. A research team led by Prof....

www.news-medical.net
#Gene#Heidelberg University#Japanese Rice Fish#Crispr#Organismal Studies#Journal
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Science
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers discover genetic cause of neurodevelopmental disorder

University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers identified a new gene that may be linked to certain neurodevelopmental disorders and intellectual disabilities. The researchers believe that finding genes involved in certain types of developmental disorders, provide an important first step in determining the cause of these disorders and ultimately in developing potential therapies for treating them. The paper was recently published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers report a new genetic cause for infantile fractures

An intrauterine fracture is a rare finding during routine prenatal imaging. This condition can be due to maternal trauma, genetic disorders of the skeleton, as well as other predisposing maternal metabolic and vascular disorders. Genetic disorders that have previously been reported to cause intrauterine fracture include brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta or OI), osteopetrosis, hypophosphatasia and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS).
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers reveal defect properties in Sb2S3 material

As a new member of photovoltaic family, antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) has the satisfactory bandgap of 1.7eV, benefiting the fabrication of the top absorber layer of tandem solar cells. Due to special quasi-one-dimensional structure, it shows advantages of less dangling bonds. Based on these advantages, the vacancy defects upon the surface causing the recombination of the carriers could be reduced sharply, which helps to solve the photovoltaic problems in solar cells.
Wildlifecuresanfilippofoundation.org

World’s first zebrafish model of Sanfilippo: A game-changer in Sanfilippo research

Dr. Jan Kaslin, from the Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI), based at Monash University, Australia, has developed the world’s first zebrafish model for Sanfilippo Syndrome with the support of a grant from Cure Sanfilippo Foundation and Sanfilippo Children’s Foundation (Australia). The zebrafish model of Sanfilippo type A represents a powerful...
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers use genetics to help threatened Amazon parrots

As part of a wide-ranging conservation effort, a group of Oakland University researchers has been mapping the DNA of Amazon parrot species from the Caribbean. The six species are native to the Yucatan Peninsula, in Central America, and the four Greater Antillean islands of Jamaica, Cuba, Hispaniola and Puerto Rico. The island species are all under threat, particularly the Puerto Rican Parrot, which has been classified as "critically endangered" and placed on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
CharitiesEurekAlert

Foundation awards $1.25 million to MIND Institute to study rare genetic condition

The RDM Positive Impact Foundation is funding an ambitious $1.25 million research project at the UC Davis MIND Institute to study SYNGAP1. The rare genetic condition causes seizures (epilepsy), intellectual disability and developmental delays. It is also highly associated with autism; about half of all SYNGAP1 patients have an autism diagnosis.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

SpringWorks Therapeutics Reveals Updated Interim Mirdametinib Data In Rare Genetic Disorder

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) announced an update on the previously reported interim data from the first 20 adult patients enrolled in Phase 2b ReNeu trial evaluating mirdametinib for NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN),. Data were presented at the 2021 Children's Tumor Foundation NF Conference. In February, SpringWorks reported results from...
CancerNIH Director's Blog

International study of rare childhood cancer finds genetic clues, potential for tailored therapy

In children with rhabdomyosarcoma, or RMS, a rare cancer that affects the muscles and other soft tissues, the presence of mutations in several genes, including TP53, MYOD1, and CDKN2A, appears to be associated with a more aggressive form of the disease and a poorer chance of survival. This finding is from the largest-ever international study on RMS, led by scientists at the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Center for Cancer Research, part of the National Institutes of Health.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers develop a model to better understand the forces that generate tsunamis

The word "tsunami" brings immediately to mind the havoc that can be wrought by these uniquely powerful waves. The tsunamis we hear about most often are caused by undersea earthquakes, and the waves they generate can travel at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour and reach tens of meters high when they make landfall and break. They can cause massive flooding and rapid widespread devastation in coastal areas, as happened in Southeast Asia in 2004 and in Japan in 2011.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers model infection-spreading scenarios to understand the impact of COVID-19

Researchers at the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, together with epidemiologist Lone Simonsen from Roskilde University form part of the panel advising the Danish government on how to tackle the different infection-spreading situations we have all seen unfold over the past year. Researchers have modelled the spread of infections...
WildlifePhys.org

Stickleback fish provide genetic road map for rapid evolution

What happens when you dump an ocean fish into a freshwater lake?. That experiment has been performed naturally tens of thousands of times over millions of years as sea-faring threespine sticklebacks—which, like salmon, travel up rivers to spawn—have gotten stranded in lakes and had to evolve as permanent denizens of fresh water.
SciencePhys.org

COVID lab-leak theory: 'Rare' genetic sequence doesn't mean the virus was engineered

The theory that the COVID-19 pandemic was triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 virus being leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China was recently given new life following an explosive article in the Wall Street Journal(WSJ), in which the authors claimed "the most compelling reason to favor the lab leak hypothesis is firmly based in science." But does the science really support the claim that the virus was engineered in a laboratory?
Diseases & Treatmentsslashdot.org

Heart Problems After Vaccination Are Very Rare, Federal Researchers Say

The coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna may have caused heart problems in more than 1,200 Americans, including about 500 who were younger than age 30, according to data reported on Wednesday by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, the benefits of immunization greatly outweighed the risks, and advisers to the C.D.C. strongly recommended vaccination for all Americans 12 and older. The New York Times: The heart problems reported are myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle; and pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart. The risk is higher after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine than after the first, the researchers reported, and much higher in men than in women. But overall, the side effect is very uncommon -- just 12.6 cases per million second doses administered. The researchers estimated that out of a million second doses given to boys ages 12 to 17, the vaccines might cause a maximum of 70 myocarditis cases, but would prevent 5,700 infections, 215 hospitalizations and two deaths. Agency researchers presented the data to members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations on vaccine use in the United States. (The scientists grouped pericarditis with myocarditis for reporting purposes.) Most cases were mild, with symptoms like fatigue, chest pain and disturbances in heart rhythm that quickly cleared up, the researchers said. Of the 484 cases reported in Americans under age 30, the C.D.C. has definitively linked 323 cases to vaccination. The rest remain under investigation.
Sciencebiospace.com

Research Roundup: How Prions Replicate and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. How Prions Replicate and Implications for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Prions are misfolded proteins that are associated with rare and fatal diseases, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE or “mad cow disease”) in...
Science23andme.com

New Insights into the Use of Genetics to Study of Rare Disease

Researchers at 23andMe described what is believed to be the largest genomic study of rare diseases ever done in a groundbreaking new paper. The study, published in the pre-print server MedRxiv, offers up a potential alternative method for gaining insight into these challenging-to-study conditions. Using data from more than 1.6...
CancerNeuroscience News

Engineered Nk Cells Can Eliminate Glioblastoma Stem Cells

Summary: Engineering NK cells to resist immune suppression could be a path toward using NK cell-based immunotherapies for glioblastoma brain cancer. Preclinical research from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center finds that although glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs) can be targeted by natural killer (NK) cells, they are able to evade immune attack by releasing the TFG-β signaling protein, which blocks NK cell activity. Deleting the TFG-β receptor in NK cells, however, rendered them resistant to this immune suppression and enabled their anti-tumor activity.