The Redlands City Council received an update for the sixth cycle Housing Element for the planning period from 2022 through 2029 during its special meeting on Tuesday, June 29. As a required element of the General Plan, state law requires that every jurisdiction regularly update its Housing Element. The city’s current 2013-21 Housing Element is for the fifth cycle planning period and will end this year. The city must update its Housing Element every eight years in order to comply with the state’s Housing Element law by Oct. 15.