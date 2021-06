Toyota and Hyundai are still working on hydrogen-powered cars, and BMW is persevering with innovating here too, despite traditional electric cars being the easy way out. Last year, we heard that Munich's most famous motor vehicle manufacturer would be building a hydrogen-powered X5 and that it would arrive sometime in 2022. Today, BMW announced that this new model, called the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT, is undergoing thorough testing and is almost ready for series production.