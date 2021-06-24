Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Swinney excited to have some redwoods this season

By Will Vandervort
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjVwq_0adXs1XT00

Last year, Justyn Ross was lost for the season before summer break even hit and Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson could not stay out of the injury tent. That left the Tigers’ passing attack in the hands of 5-foot-10, 210-pound Amari Rodgers and 6-foot, 210-pound Cornell Powell.

“We were small last year,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this past spring.

Though Rodgers was a first team All-ACC receiver and Powell was named to the third team, Clemson’s passing game was not the same. The Tigers did not have that true go-up-and-get-it kind of receiver until freshman E.J. Williams started to show some of his ability late in the season.

In the past, Clemson has had tall and lanky receivers, starting with DeAndre Hopkins in 2009 and more recently Mike Williams and Tee Higgins in the Tigers’ national championship seasons. They are guys that can jump out of a gym. It is never 50-50 balls, but more like 80-20.

But that was missing last season and, as a result, defenses focused on stopping running back Travis Etienne and making it more difficult for Clemson to score in the red zone.

“Again, Ross, Ngata and Ladson were not here and those were three big dudes,” Swinney said. “E.J. has great size, but of course, he was a true freshman.”

It is going to be more difficult for defenses to load up on stopping the run this coming season. On their current roster, the Tigers have 12 pass catchers, that is including the tight ends, that are 6-foot-3 or taller.

“We got some big ole’ tall redwoods out there… We got a good group,” Swinney said. “We are certainly excited about the personnel at that position. There is no doubt about it… We are excited about the guys we have at those spots.”

We will get to see right off the bat how having those receivers back will pay off when Clemson plays Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to open the 2021 football season.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0adXs1XT00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

635
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Justyn Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redwoods#American Football#Tigers#E J#Bank Of America Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLclemsonjunkies.com

Clemson Football: ‘Haters Gonna Hate’

Ever wonder why the orange, white, and purple seems more like the red and white of a bullseye for Clemson haters? It’s a fair question, considering recent and past articles and comments concerning Clemson. Recently, Paul Finebaum has predicted a “changing of the guard” in the College Football Playoff, with...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney ranked highly in Sporting News' top coaches

Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney ranked highly in Sporting News' top coaches. They were eager to mention our two bad losses to OSU, and and LSU, but not a hint to the beat down that we put on Saban and his Bama team. When a team is recruiting talent that is good enough to leave for the NFL after their junior year, and a few on each side of the ball do leave with the way it has been two straight year a couple seasons ago with us, staying at #1/#2 is a hard task to do!!!!
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

NFL All-Pro misrepresents Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always defended amateurism in college athletics and opposed play-for-pay. But the Tigers' head coach has never spoken out against players using their name, image and (...)
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The six teams to beat Oklahoma in the Lincoln Riley era

The Oklahoma Sooners have continuously sat atop the Big 12 hierarchy since the Lincoln Riley era began in 2017. OU has won the Big 12 crown every year under his leadership but has yet to win a national championship. However, the program’s overall record and win rate since Riley took over is impressive. Overall, Oklahoma has gone 45-8 over the last four seasons of Riley’s reign.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Does she have some connection to Clemson?

Oh my. If Biles were anywhere near this program that would. Pretty nice . A high profile tweet from someone like Simone has brought a lot of attention to this Clemson announcement! Going viral with a totally different audience than our usual fans.
NFLchatsports.com

Swinney, Clemson prepared Rodgers for this moment

Clemson prepare its athletes for the next level as well as any program in the country. Transitioning from college football to the NFL brings a unique set of physical and mental challenges for even the most exceptional athletes. The playbooks are bigger and more complicated, the players are bigger and...
NFLvikings.com

Presser Points: Zimmer & Team Excited to Have Danielle Hunter Back

EAGAN, Minn. – Danielle Hunter usually is wrapping his arms around opposing quarterbacks, but earlier this week he embraced Head Coach Mike Zimmer. The defensive end arrived at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center this week to participate in the Vikings minicamp after reaching an agreement that hasn't been disclosed by the team.
College Sportsallfans.co

North Carolina wideout enjoys ‘competitiveness’ of Swinney Camp

WRU sure has been busy recruiting the next wave of wide receivers. One of those names is Cornelius (N.C.) Ridge View 2023 WR Chris Lawson, Jr. Lawson made his way down from North Carolina to participate in Dabo Swinney Camp last week and had the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of Clemson’s coaching staff for the first time in person.
NFLWest Central Tribune

Vikings’ Eric Kendricks excited for 2021 after last season cut short by injury

Linebacker Eric Kendricks was named Minnesota Vikings Defensive Player of the Year last season despite playing in only 11 games. It’s true that there weren’t many viable candidates for the award on a team that ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring defense and 27th in total defense, but Kendricks was impressive in the games he did play. He was rated as the league’s second-best linebacker by Pro Football Focus before a calf injury suffered in warmups Dec. 6 against Jacksonville at U.S. Bank Stadium sidelined him for the final five games.
Grand Island, NEOmaha.com

Fred Hoiberg has plenty of reasons to be excited for next season

GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg expressed optimism about the 2021-22 team based upon what he’s seen during early offseason workouts. Hoiberg spoke Wednesday during a Big Red Blitz stop at the Bosselman Conference Center in Grand Island. The Huskers have been focusing on the basics over...