Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

German Marquez, Trevor Story shine as Colorado Rockies top Seattle Mariners

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlXOe_0adXrz0f00

German Marquez allowed just one run on two hits in eight innings and Trevor Story hit two home runs as the Colorado Rockies defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-2 Wednesday afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers also went deep for the Rockies, who won for just the sixth time in 34 road games this season.

The Mariners had their five-game winning streak snapped, which equaled a season high, and finished 7-2 on their nine-game homestand.

Marquez (6-6) retired the first 17 batters he faced before Seattle’s Taylor Trammell hit a solo shot to right field with two outs in the sixth inning. J.P. Crawford followed with an opposite-field single for the only other hit the right-hander allowed. Marquez didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven, one shy of his season high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV1fc_0adXrz0f00 Also Read:

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield (5-7) lost his third consecutive start. He went 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits, with three walks and five strikeouts. He was again hurt by the long ball, as he allowed two homers for the fourth straight outing.

The Rockies opened the scoring in the second. Charlie Blackmon led off with a walk and, an out later, Rodgers homered to left-center, the ball just clearing the fence and the glove of leaping center fielder Trammell.

Story made it 3-0 in the fourth, leading off by lining a solo shot down the left-field line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066X1v_0adXrz0f00
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot, Rays plummet into Week 13

Story went deep again in the eighth off right-hander Vinny Nittoli, who was making his major league debut. Nittoli walked the first batter he faced, Yonathan Daza, on four straight pitches before Story homered to right-center.

The Mariners scored a run off right-hander Carlos Estevez in the ninth. With one out, Crawford doubled down the right-field line. An out later, he took third on fielder’s indifference and scored as Kyle Seager bunted down the third-base line against the shift. Rockies manager Bud Black brought on right-hander Daniel Bard, who walked Ty France before striking out Jake Bauers, earning his 10th save of the season.

Rockies leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia went 0 for 4 with a walk, ending the majors’ longest active hitting streak at 18 games. Tapia, however, made two running catches in left field to rob the Mariners of hits.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Carlos Estevez
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Rays#San Francisco Giants#Los Angeles Angels#Detroit Tigers#St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBallfans.co

Trevor Story rumors: Rockies trading him to Oakland A’s? “Mark it down.”

There has been plenty of buzz in the past about the Oakland A’s being a potential destination for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story should the Rockies trade him before the July 30 trade deadline. However, one MLB.com analyst is saying with certainty that it will happen. In this article analyzing...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Big day at dish

Story went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, two RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over San Diego. Story did a little bit of almost everything in an impressive performance at the plate. The star shortstop went 4-for-9 with three doubles, three RBI, five runs scored and a pair of steals in the three-game series versus San Diego. He's slashing .251/.332/.415 with five home runs, 11 steals, 26 RBI and 32 runs scored across 235 plate appearances overall.
MLBCBS Sports

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners selected Nittoli's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. It was reported earlier Friday that Nittoli would be getting his first big-league call-up and now the transaction has been made official. It's been a long road to the majors for the 30-year-old, as he he bounced around between affiliated ball, the Mexican League and other independent organizations before inking a minor-league deal with Seattle this past offseason. Nittoli posted a 3.50 ERA to go along with a strong 26:5 K:BB in 11 appearances (four starts) with Tacoma, and is expected to work out of the bullpen for the Mariners.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Shed Long Jr the star again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. followed up his grand statement from last weekend with another game-winning swing for the Seattle Mariners. It’s been a special couple of days for Long in his attempt to overcome injuries and rediscover the potential he showed a couple of years ago. “I’m trying...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Adds stolen base Saturday

Story went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Milwaukee. Story has regained his speed a bit in the last week, notching five steals in his last seven games. The shortstop is up to a .256/.333/.411 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI, 33 runs scored and 13 steals in 17 attempts. He's riding a six-game hitting streak (9-for-21) heading into Sunday's series finale versus Milwaukee.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Who should they have as their designated hitter in Seattle?

Apr 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. For the first time in 2021, the Colorado Rockies will be utilizing the designated hitter on Tuesday night...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Story Time for the Rockies in 5-2 Win Over Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes yard twice

Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI Wednesday against the Mariners. Story went yard in both the fourth and eighth innings to record his first multi-homer game of the season. The effort brought his total on the campaign to eight, three of which have come in his last three games. To this point, Story has delivered an underwhelming .259/.332/.444 line across 262 plate appearances, though he's also chipped in a very valuable 13 stolen bases.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners 2, Rockies 1: Freeland strong, but Seattle tops bullpen

At least this one was close. Kyle Freeland pitched great and through 4 ½ innings, there was no score in the game. When the Mariners took a 1-0 lead, it only lasted one inning before C.J. Cron hit a solo homer to tie it up. The tie was fleeting as Shed Long, Jr. hit what turned out to be the game-winning homer off Tyler Kinley in the bottom of the eighth to end a road game with a familiar storyline: not enough offense for the Rockies and another loss to drop the Rockies to 5-28 away from Coors Field this season.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Story writes winning finish for Rockies with 2 HR to beat Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
MLBallfans.co

Trevor Story flexes recent power surge, but Rockies fall 10-4 at Brewers

Trevor Story hit the baseball this past week like it’s the size of a beach ball. Five games. Four home runs. His 422-foot blast gave the Rockies a fifth-inning lead on Saturday at Milwaukee. But Colorado’s pitching woes ultimately stymied Story’s recent power surge in a 10-4 loss. Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela lasted just five innings. The bullpen inherited a one-run lead and blew it.
MLBBirmingham Star

Rockies' Trevor Story to put the "home" in Home Run Derby

Trevor Story will join a slow-growing list of participants in the July 12 Home Run Derby, with the Colorado Rockies infielder serving as the hometown hero for the competition in Denver. Story took to Instagram to make the announcement Monday, posting a video of his slugging exploits, while writing: "Can't...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story to enter All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story announced Monday he will take part in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story joins the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and New York Mets' Pete Alonso as players confirming they will take part in the derby. Sources also confirmed to ESPN that the Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini will participate.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Rockies' German Marquez looks to stay hot vs. Pirates

German Marquez has stood out in the rotation for a Colorado Rockies team that has received solid starting pitching for most of the season. Marquez has been reliable every fifth day and has been relatively stingy despite a couple of hiccups. One notable hiccup was a tough outing against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12 in which the right-hander gave up eight earned runs in five innings. In his last six starts outside of that one, Marquez has surrendered just four earned runs.