The Range-Topping Fisker Ocean Extreme Will Put Most Sports Cars to Shame
The Fisker Ocean will make 536 horses, which is more than even the $100,000-Porsche Taycan 4S!. It has been over a year since Fisker returned to the automotive scene with the Ocean SUV. The all-electric SUV was revealed with a smart exterior and interior, 250 miles of range, 2.9 seconds to 60 mph, etc. These impressive specs made sure the Ocean created a lot of noise and put companies like Ford and Tesla on notice.www.topspeed.com