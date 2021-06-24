Cancel
NBA

NBA issues technical foul on Los Angeles Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins

The Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Clippers drama from Game 2 Tuesday night spilled into Wednesday when the NBA announced a retroactive technical foul on L.A. center DeMarcus Cousins.

After the Suns took a 104-103 lead, DeMarcus Cousins mixed it up a little with Suns guards Devin Booker and Cameron Payne.

Upon review, the league determined there was enough to warrant a “T” for Cousins.

Following Deandre Ayton’s alley-oop dunk off a perfect inbound feed from Jae Crowder there was celebration and confusion. Players, coaches, staff and media walked on the floor, and Cousins and Payne bumped into one another and appeared to say a few words.

WATCH: Deandre Ayton's last-second dunk lifts Suns over Clippers

Cousins then shoved Payne, initiating a response from Booker. He stepped in front of Cousins — who promptly shoved Booker before order was restored.

With 0.7 seconds put back on the clock, the Clippers’ Paul George failed to release a shot in time and the Suns had a 2-0 Western Conference finals series lead, moving closer to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

Game 3 is in Los Angeles on Thursday, with the Suns expecting to receive a boost from the likely return of star point guard Chris Paul from COVID-19 protocols.

NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

