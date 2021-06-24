Ayden Bussell is looking for a school that can develop offensive linemen

Towering over at 6-foot-6, Ayden Bussell already possesses impressive size for a rising high school junior. A three-star, 290-pound class of 2023 offensive lineman, Bussell knows just how big and talented he is at his young age. The Mount Juliet High School (TN) prospect has plans to continue his football career at a school with a history of success developing his position–which Kentucky is quickly doing. Bussell mentioned UK among some high-class company.