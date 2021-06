​The IRS has launched a new tool meant to make it easier for people to check on whether they are eligible for the expanded child tax credit. Available exclusively on IRS.gov, the new Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant, launched earlier this week, was designed to be interactive and easy to use. By answering a series of questions about themselves and their family members, parents or other family members can quickly determine whether they qualify for the credit. The IRS said that anyone can use this tool, but those who'd find it most useful are people who generally don't file a return each year.