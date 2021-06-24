New York Mets activate Michael Conforto, move Tomas Nido to IL

The New York Mets reinstated outfielder Michael Conforto from the injured list while moving catcher Tomas Nido to the 10-day IL as part of a host of transactions Wednesday.

After missing about five weeks with a hamstring strain, Conforto was penciled into New York’s lineup Wednesday night against the visiting Atlanta Braves, batting third and playing right field.

Conforto, 28, has a .230 batting average with two home runs, six doubles and 13 RBIs in 33 games this season, his seventh with the Mets.

Nido was hit by a pitch on his right wrist Monday. His MRI came back clean, manager Luis Rojas told reporters.

Nido, 27, has played in 31 games for New York this season and averaged .238 at the plate, adding three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Pitchers Joey Lucchesi and Robert Gsellman were transferred to the 60-day IL. Lucchesi is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday, while Gsellman has an injured lat muscle.

The Mets also optioned pitchers Yennsy Diaz and Sean Reid-Foley to Triple-A Syracuse while recalling pitchers Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt. Megill was scheduled to start for the Mets Wednesday in his major league debut.

–Field Level Media

