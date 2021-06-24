Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Mets activate Michael Conforto, move Tomas Nido to IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xNPx_0adXreie00

The New York Mets reinstated outfielder Michael Conforto from the injured list while moving catcher Tomas Nido to the 10-day IL as part of a host of transactions Wednesday.

After missing about five weeks with a hamstring strain, Conforto was penciled into New York’s lineup Wednesday night against the visiting Atlanta Braves, batting third and playing right field.

Conforto, 28, has a .230 batting average with two home runs, six doubles and 13 RBIs in 33 games this season, his seventh with the Mets.

Nido was hit by a pitch on his right wrist Monday. His MRI came back clean, manager Luis Rojas told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066X1v_0adXreie00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot, Rays plummet into Week 13

Nido, 27, has played in 31 games for New York this season and averaged .238 at the plate, adding three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Pitchers Joey Lucchesi and Robert Gsellman were transferred to the 60-day IL. Lucchesi is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday, while Gsellman has an injured lat muscle.

The Mets also optioned pitchers Yennsy Diaz and Sean Reid-Foley to Triple-A Syracuse while recalling pitchers Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt. Megill was scheduled to start for the Mets Wednesday in his major league debut.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Corey Oswalt
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Il#Rays#Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil could return to Mets soon

The Mets have been ravaged by injuries this season, but it seems a few of the team’s most important players are making strides in their recoveries. Outfielder Michael Conforto and utilityman Jeff McNeil began rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse this week. Manager Luis Rojas tells reporters, including Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, McNeil could rejoin the major league club in the next couple of days, while Conforto could return to the big leagues next week. Center fielder Brandon Nimmo isn’t far behind those two, as he could embark on a rehab assignment of his own next week, per Rojas, via Tim Healey of Newsday. Fourth outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is expected back this weekend, having completed his own rehab stint with Syracuse, relays Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 1 Michael Conforto replacement we should consider next season

Michael Conforto is set to hit free agency after this season which means his days with the New York Mets could be over before we know it. Re-signing him helps solve the question of “who plays right field?” for the foreseeable future. Conforto has proven to be an exceptional major league player over the years in spite of the occasional lengthy slump and practically annual injury that seems to sideline him.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

2021 New York Mets Trade Deadline Primer

Where we sit today, the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline is just 45 days away, and the first place New York Mets are set to be one of the most aggressive teams in baseball. The 34-25 Mets have a healthy lead in the National League East, despite dealing with a rash of injuries to some of their key players in the first half.
MLBYardbarker

Mets' Michael Conforto To Begin a Rehab Assignment Tonight

The plan is for Conforto to play five innings, accumulating 2-3 at-bats along the way. He will likely need to play in several more rehab games in order to ramp up, given the fact that he has missed a month of action. If all goes well, Conforto could rejoin the...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Mets' Conforto ready to return, but Lucchesi out for season

The New York Mets got some mixed injury news on Tuesday. Right fielder Michael Conforto is set to make his return from the injured list, but the team confirmed that left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi is headed for season-ending Tommy John surgery. Conforto, who has been out since suffering a right...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets place pitcher Joey Lucchesi on IL in surprising move

The Mets trainers’ room has been standing room only for most of the season, and pitcher Joey Lucchesi became the latest player assigned to the injury list, between games of Saturday’s doubleheader in Washington. Lucchesi, who tossed 5 ¹/₃ scoreless innings in Friday’s 2-0 loss to the Nationals, was shelved...
MLBelitesportsny.com

Michael Conforto returns to the Mets’ lineup Wednesday (Report)

Michael Conforto will reportedly be back from the injured list when the Mets take on the Braves Wednesday night. In the midst of numerous injuries to the pitching staff, the Mets will at least be returning one of their top lineup pieces. According to Mike Puma of the New York...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Nido will catch for left-hander Joey Lucchesi and bat seventh on Friday versus right-hander Erick Fedde and the Nationals. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 8.1 FanDuel...
MLBSeattle Times

Mets’ deGrom to start, McNeil activated from IL vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been cleared to start the opener of New York’s doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves after dealing with right shoulder soreness, and infielder Jeff McNeil has also been activated from the injured list. DeGrom was pulled after three innings Wednesday against...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Tomas Nido Exits Game 1 With Wrist Injury

Mets catcher Tomas Nido exited Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader against the Braves early in the bottom of the fifth inning with an apparent wrist injury after being struck by a 93 mph sinker by Shane Greene. This led to James McCann catching the final two innings and remain the...
MLBchatsports.com

Lindor, Conforto, New Pitchers Lead Mets Past Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching...
MLBNew York Post

Michael Conforto closing in on Mets return having ‘exceeded’ expectations

Michael Conforto’s return appears imminent. The right fielder was initially expected to be activated off the injured list Tuesday in time for the Mets’ game against the Braves, according to acting general manager Zack Scott. The team ended up holding off on making the roster move before first pitch because...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Michael Conforto Activated Off Injured List for Tuesday Night’s Game

It was announced just moments ago, via a report from MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, that right fielder Michael Conforto is expected to be activated off the injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves. New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott told reporters at Citi Field, “He’s doing...