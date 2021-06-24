Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

This Was the First Submachine Gun Ever Tested in Combat

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 6 days ago

Caleb Larson

Guns, Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3meUrS_0adXrFqb00

The MP 18 was issued to German Sturmtruppen, who were tasked with storming enemy trenches using overwhelming firepower.

This Was the First Submachine Gun Ever Tested in Combat

Here's What You Need to Know : The gun was revolutionary, but had a number of problems.

The MP 18 made its combat debut during the First World War . Standard-issue bolt action rifles of the era were in no way optimized for trench warfare. They were optimized for engaging an enemy at a couple thousand meters and had long barrels to accurately meet ranged targets. This made them a rather poor choice for narrow, cramped trench conditions, as did full-power rifle cartridges.

Compounding the overpower issue, European standard-issue rifles were bolt action and had a limited capacity, usually a paltry five or seven cartridges. The MP 18 on the other hand was perfect for the trenches.

It was issued primarily as a trench-clearing weapon optimized for close combat. To this end, the MP 18 had a very high magazine capacity for its time. Using the standard-issued 32-round drum, or rather snail, magazine, the MP 18 was markedly superior than any bolt-action rifle at ranges of 300 meters or less.

More from The National Interest Meet Imperial Germany's MP-18: The First Submachine Gun Ever Made The Infamous Red Baron Was Not Alone—He Led a Band of Young Pilots History Question: Were British Troops Visited By an Angel During World War I?

During the turbulent inter-war period , a number of German paramilitary groups used the MP 18 with great effect in urban battlefields, which shared a number of the same characteristics as the trenches of the previous decade, namely tight, confined fighting at short distances.

Imperfections

One of the few drawbacks of the MP 18 was its weight when loaded. The drum magazine it sported made the gun somewhat unbalanced and was difficult to fully load by hand without using a special purpose-made loading tool. For a submachine gun it was very heavy—a whopping 11 pounds, or about 5 kilograms with a full 32-round magazine inserted.

The drum itself was also somewhat problematic—a stay had to be fitted to the drum to prevent it from being inserted too far into the MP 18’s receiver. The MP 18 also lacked a safety. If accidentally dropped or firmly hit, the gun could unintentionally discharge.

Variants

Initially a fully automatic-only weapon, the MP 18 could only fire single shots through careful and purposeful quick trigger pulls. Some post-World War I variants were given a fire selector for semi and fully automatic firing. Some were also given bolt lock-type safety that would prevent the MP 18 from accidentally discharging.

The Brits made a direct copy of the MP 18 after their harrowing and miraculous escape at the Battle of Dunkirk in 1940. Realizing that the British Army had no weapon that could fill the gap between machine gun and rifle, a crash program was instituted to copy the MP 18 directly. The resulting Lanchester submachine gun was in some ways superior to the original and had a solid, high-quality design.

A modified MP 18, the MP 28, saw limited service into World War II with some Wehrmacht soldiers.

Caleb Larson holds a Master of Public Policy degree from the Willy Brandt School of Public Policy. He lives in Berlin and writes on U.S. and Russian foreign and defense policy, German politics, and culture.

This article first appeared in May 2020.

Image : Wikimedia Commons

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#European#British#Brits#The British Army#Russian#Wikimedia Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
World War II
Related
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Which Kalashnikov pistol did the Rosguard forces just adopt

It's the first modern Russian pistol that has surpassed the legendary Makarov in combat. In May 2021, the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation for the first time in several years adopted a new pistol - the so-called 'Lebedev Modular Pistol' (or simply MPL), as well as its special version - the MPL1 - developed by the Kalashnikov Group.
Military19fortyfive.com

.50 Caliber Monsters: The Russian Military’s Special Guns for ‘Urban’ Combat

Russia has a rich history designing exotic bullpups in variety configurations and calibers. While most of those Soviet designs are forty or more years old (and were never standard issue), Russia does have several bullpups in their armories that fill very specific niche roles. These two platforms are optimized for urban and close-quarters combat— and fire enormous .50 caliber rounds to boot. Here are two highly-specialized Russian bullpup platforms.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The unreleased Warzone CX-9 submachine gun is appearing again

When a new weapon is released in Black Ops Cold War, it is introduced into Warzone at the same time. The developers have an interesting way of releasing new weapons into Call of Duty: Warzone. Before the Sykov pistol was released, the gun began appearing in Warzone’s Plunder game mode along with the CX-9 submachine gun.