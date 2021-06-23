7 Shows Like ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Still mourning the ending of Schitt’s Creek? Don’t worry, we are too. After six seasons of the Rose family, last year saw the end of the epic Canadian comedy. Though we can’t exactly take you back to the Rose Apothecary, we can certainly make you feel like you’re part of the family again — because we’ve got seven shows that are just like Schitt’s Creek for you to watch, laugh with, and love just like you did the original. Never let the bastards get you down!