The Timberwolves are prioritizing finding a power forward this offseason and it’s likely that the addition will come via trade, per Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Minnesota’s goal would be to pair a player with Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards is seen as the team’s core moving forward.

“I think there’s excitement for the future and we’re looking forward to seeing how that comes together,” President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “The finish to the season where our top guys were at, healthy and playing at the end of the year, our young players are developing, that excites us.”

More NBA Rumors

The Nets view Nicolas Claxton as their starting center moving forward, per Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan of Hoops Hype . Brooklyn had a high asking price for the big man prior to the 2021 trade deadline as the franchise was unwilling to move him unless it was for a star in return.

The Nets saw assistant coach Ime Udoka join the Celtics as their new head coach and the franchise have to fill a few more roles on Steve Nash ‘s staff this summer. Mike D’Antoni is in the running for the Trail Blazers’ gig and Jacque Vaughn has been given permission to interview with the Pelicans.

The Timberwolves might make sense as a potential trade partner for the 76ers should the Sixers look to trade Ben Simmons , the Star Tribune’s Michael Rand wrote , adding that Simmons may actually be a better fit in Minnesota than he is in Philadelphia.

Could Simmons end up in San Antonio? Former Spur Bruce Bowen believes that coach Gregg Popovich is willing to trade anyone on the roster if it means bringing in the 2017 No. 1 overall pick. More on that and other NBA Rumors here .



The post NBA Rumors: Timberwolves, Claxton, Nets, Coaching, Simmons appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .