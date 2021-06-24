Cancel
Wyoming State

Juveniles are often fined for status offenses in Wyoming. Experts say the method doesn't work.

By Victoria Eavis
Star-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA significant portion of Wyoming’s juveniles were punished with a fine for their offenses in 2019, but experts say that fining is not an effective punishment method. It was revealed earlier this month that roughly 2,000 kids went through the juvenile justice system in 2019 across 14 of Wyoming’s counties and that over a quarter (about 550) were in the system for status offenses. Of those, children were mostly punished with a fine, Narina Nuñez, a member of the state advisory council on juvenile justice, told the Legislature’s joint judiciary committee.

