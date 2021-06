To say that the Phillies need to win these three games in Philadelphia is an understatement. The fans are getting angry at not only the manager, but also the players for a perceived lack of effort on their part. Calls for a retool, or at worst a rebuild, are growing louder by the day and with the current way they are playing, it’s becoming harder to not dismiss the idea out of hand. Beating the Marlins in this series won’t win the pennant, but it will go a long way toward giving some confidence back to the fans that the players do in fact care about playing well each and every night after all.