Duchess Kate Middleton in Skinny Jeans: Photos of Her Rocking the Stylish Look

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 6 days ago
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It takes a special kind of royal to pull off wearing skinny jeans to events. Thanks to her amazing legs and sporty style, Duchess Kate (née Middleton), has always managed to rock the look, while looking stylish and regal at the same time.

Most recently, Kate donned her trusty & Other Stories brand Favorite Cut Jeans in light blue for a visit to London’s Natural History Museum. Since the event had her sitting outdoors with schoolchildren to take part in various nature activities, her jeans and a jacket ensemble was perfect for the June 22 occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the denim pants with a new Chloe cargo pocket wool blazer in a beautiful coral color. She then repeated her Ralph Lauren Nadalia white puff-sleeve top and comfy Veja “Esplar” metallic-trimmed leather sneakers, which upped the cool casual factor with her jeans.

Kate really seems to love this particular pair of skinny jeans, as she was wearing them when she got her COVID-19 vaccination at London’s Science Museum on May 29. She paired them with a figure-hugging white ribbed T-shirt for receiving the jab.

The Duchess’ other skinny jeans have been worn so many times over the years that they no longer even receive brand mentions in the several Instagram pages that track her every wardrobe and jewelry item. Kate made good use of the pants during a May 2021 royal visit to Scotland, along with her husband Prince William.

The royal donned her beloved skinny jeans throughout the first tour since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Due to the chilly Scottish weather and the less formal nature of the events she took part in, the pants made appearances on back-to-back days.

The beautiful brunette paired her blue skinny jeans with repeated See By Chloé combat ankle boots and another repeated item, a warm Seeland UK Woodcock advanced SEETEX jacket in shaded olive, as she visited the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Center in Kirkwall. Later, she kept warm in the outfit while visiting with local schoolchildren.

The following day, the same skinnies and boots were back as Kate and William tried their hand at sand yachting. Thanks to the years of wear and flexibility, the pants were the perfect pick for sitting in a wheeled cart while steering a sail across a sandy beach. Whether it be land windsurfing or pairing a blazer with the skinnies for a more stylish look, Kate knows how to rock tight denim like nobody’s business!

Scroll down for Kate’s best skinny jeans looks

