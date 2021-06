One husband and wife are using their real-life grief to support other families who’ve lost a newborn. The couple created Ryker’s Rainbow in memory of their son, Ryker. “My mom gave me a book called Mommy Please Don't Cry There Are No Tears in Heaven,” said Lacey Schoff, Mom of Ryker and Co-founder of Ryker's Rainbow. “It's just a beautiful book about a child living in heaven.”