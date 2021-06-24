LEGO: Builder's Journey

Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX Review: Alex Is Back, And He’s Happy To Be Here!. For any person that was born in the 90s or later, it is likely difficult to imagine an era in which Nintendo didn’t have Mario and Sega didn’t have Sonic the Hedgehog as their respective mascots. However, before 1991 and the creation of the Sonic character, there was another little-known character that represented Sega in the eyes of Sega Master System fans. That character was a short and large-eared adventurous tyke by the name of “Alex Kidd,” and he went on many adventures across various lands, including Shinobi Land and an Enchanted Castle. His first and possibly most popular title was called “Alex Kidd in Miracle World.” The fine folks over at Merge Games and JankenTeam saw fit to bring this little scamp into the modern age with the release of “Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX” – a revisit to Alex’s very first adventure complete with a gorgeous graphical overhaul that interchanges with the original style at the press of a button. As someone that never managed to experience this game firsthand despite hearing about it constantly from my Master System owning grade school friend, I was more than ready to give this game a solid try. And what better way to try a game out than to give it a hearty and thorough review in the process?!