RICHWOOD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A wanted woman is in jail after giving false information to law enforcement officers. According to police, on June 18, 2021, an anonymous tip about a possible stolen vehicle was given at the Country Haven Apartments in Richwood. When police arrived, the officer obtained information and found that the vehicle plate was stolen but not the vehicle. The defendant, Kelsey Pittman, gave the officer a different name and date of birth than her, but dispatch was able to locate a photograph, and it didn’t match Kelsey Pittman.