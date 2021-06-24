Why a Hall of Fame receiver paid a visit to South Carolina football program

Did South Carolina football make the right head coaching call?. When the South Carolina football coaching search first began following the firing of Will Muschamp, there were a number of the names thrown around as possible replacements. Candidates for the opening included Urban Meyer, Hugh Freeze, Billy Napier, and Scott Satterfield, among others. The job ultimately went to Shane Beamer, who comes back to South Carolina after making several stops as an assistant at some of college football’s most notable programs.