Why a Hall of Fame receiver paid a visit to South Carolina football program
The South Carolina football team got a visit from a Hall of Famer on Wednesday. Former Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Calvin Johnson paid a visit to the Gamecocks and spoke with the team. USC players posted pictures with the soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer on social media and analyst Shaq Wilson posted a video of Johnson’s visit. Johnson spoke to the team on topics such as controlling your attitude and effort each day in practice and when they are away from the field.www.heraldonline.com