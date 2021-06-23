Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle County, CO

Eagle County headed to Stage II fire restrictions

By RealVail Staff
realvail.com
 6 days ago

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued the following press release about going to Stage II fire restrictions on Friday:. With Colorado facing extremely dangerous fire conditions, Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek will enact Stage II fire restrictions in Eagle County. All law enforcement and fire agencies throughout Eagle County would like to thank everyone for their compliance, and cooperation with our current fire restrictions.

www.realvail.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Eagle County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Eagle County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Emergency Evacuation#Camping#Fire Extinguisher#Cfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...