FPD releases motor vehicle crash report

The Folkston Police Department released the following motor vehicle crash reports for the dates of April 2 through May 29, 2021. April 2, a 2013 Dodge Charger, driven by Terry Devon Roberson, was traveling east on Bowery Lane. A 2014 Buick Enclave, driven by Lindsay Griffis Tonge, was traveling north on GA Hwy. #4. The Dodge Charger failed to yield the right of way to traffic on GA Hwy. #4. It entered the intersection of GA Hwy. #4 and Bowery Lane in front of the Buick Enclave causing the Buick Enclave to strike the Dodge Charger.