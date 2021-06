This chicken salad is the perfect lunch. It’s loaded with protein and contains 3 servings of veggies, all drizzled with a miso-based vinaigrette. Make the effort to find pea shoots, the curly, leafy shoots of peapods, as they have a sweet flavor and add almost 20 grams of protein to this salad. We add long strips of carrots, cucumbers and radishes to make the salad extra colorful, but you can use whatever veggies you have on hand. Eating this salad with chopsticks (bento style) helps you slow down and savor each bite.