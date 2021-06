In the Legislature: One of 24 bills formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis last week included a measure that would put into state law a series of parents rights that are related to their children’s education and health care. HB 241, which passed earlier this year during the legislative session, would spell out the rights of parents to “direct the education and care of his or her minor child,” including a right to “access and review all school records” that are related to the student. CBS Miami. WINK News.