Claydream about Will Vinton directed by Marq Evans. For many decades, animator Will Vinton was flying high in the clay animation world and on his way to be the next Walt Disney. After an Oscar-winning animated film and nationwide recognizable advertising campaigns, his animated studio became one of the most sought-after company to work with. However, his ambitions came to a screeching halt due to missteps in business making decisions as documented by director Marq Evans in Claydream that’ll force help to be a note in animation history.