Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Board of Supervisors endorses name change for Jefferson Davis Highway

By Mark Robinson
Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday endorsed removing Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ name from a stretch of highway in the county. The unanimous vote, on the board’s consent agenda alongside other items deemed noncontroversial, came with no board discussion or public comment. It marked the latest in a series of steps that local governments, school systems and higher education institutions in the region have taken to scrub vestiges of the Confederacy from prominence.

richmond.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Government
City
Chesterfield, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Street Signs#Confederate#Confederacy#Route 1#The Richmond City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related