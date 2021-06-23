Chesterfield Board of Supervisors endorses name change for Jefferson Davis Highway
The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday endorsed removing Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ name from a stretch of highway in the county. The unanimous vote, on the board’s consent agenda alongside other items deemed noncontroversial, came with no board discussion or public comment. It marked the latest in a series of steps that local governments, school systems and higher education institutions in the region have taken to scrub vestiges of the Confederacy from prominence.richmond.com