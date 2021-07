David Schwimmer has reacted to the viral video of Ed Sheeran performing “The Routine” from Friends with his former co-star, Courteney Cox. In the video posted to Instagram, Cox and Sheeran recreated the famous dance routine originally performed by Cox and Schwimmer’s brother and sister characters, Ross and Monica Gellar, in the hit sitcom. In Friends, the dance was an old choreographed routine Ross and Monica performed at a childhood dance contest, which comes in handy when they get a chance to dance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV show.In a post to his Instagram page, Sheeran...