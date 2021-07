Boston College stands in good company as they made the Top 12 list of elite '23 cornerback Joenel Aguero. The 6-0 junior announced his list on Twitter. Aguero is about as sought after as they come in terms of schools. A high four star according to 247sports.com, he is considered the 35th ranked recruit in the entire country, and the 6th ranked athlete, and 9th ranked recruit in the state of Florida. Given his list, it is clear that there are going to be many top ranked blue chip schools that are going to push for his commitment, which will be an incredible challenge for the Eagles.