Become a Water Watcher

As I write this, a mourning dove is taking a sip from a puddle in our driveway. His red legs look sharp against the water, and he seems to be really enjoying this impromptu water hole. At any rate, he is keeping hydrated, which is more than we did as kids. I was born before hydration was “a thing.” I barely remember ever taking a swig of water despite spending all day outdoors in some swamp under the blazing sun looking for spotted turtles. We always thought that raging headaches and dizziness were just part of a normal childhood. Having a big family, we had a milkman who delivered milk two times a week, and that was our beverage of choice. My mom was all about convenience, and she caught wind that the Stafford Springs soda company made house calls, so we had a weekly delivery of a wooden case of soda. We’d commandeer the cola and root beer hot off the truck since we had not embraced anything resembling delayed gratification. Then, for the remainder of the week, we’d be left with cream soda and birch beer to get us through the homestretch until the delivery man reappeared.