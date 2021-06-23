Become a Water Watcher

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThis program aims to make non-certified spectators helpful in a drowning event. Summer and swimming are synonymous, and we don’t get through most summers without a drowning—north central West Virginia has seen at least two already this season. By becoming a Water Watcher, you can make a big impact if you see someone struggling in the water—and you won’t even need to jump in to save them.

