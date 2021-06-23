Chetek’s June Wine Walk prize drawing winners announced

Chetek’s June Wine Walk was held June 15–17 last week, with the gift and grand prize drawing on Thursday, June 17. The names drawn for the gift bags and gift cards included Pat “Tina” Bugher, Karen Lettner, Carolyn Bremer, Vanessa Groskreutz and Lani Nichols. Diane Mikelson, of Wabasha, Minn., was the winner of the grand prize, a Weber grill and accessories worth $500. Pictured above, at left, is Mikelson. At center is Bugher, with her gift bag. At right is Lettner, with her gift cards. See more wine walk photos on Page A8. The next Chetek Wine Walk will be held in late July.