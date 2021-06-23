ESTATE & GARAGE SALE We are liquidating our ranch and

HAYSVILLE – The annual city-wide garage sales will return to Haysville on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15, thanks to action taken by the city council at Monday’s meeting.Library director Ken Bell made the request for this annual fundraiser on behalf of the Friends of the Haysville Public Library. Bell noted that the event is the longest running, continuous city-wide garage sale in the United States. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop last year’s sale, so the st...