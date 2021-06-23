Cancel
ESTATE & GARAGE SALE We are liquidating our ranch and

Park County Republican & Fairplay Flume
 8 days ago

ESTATE & GARAGE SALE We are liquidating our ranch and all of our stuff: tools, equipment, household goods, etc. We will be bringing stuff out of our shops and storage buildings all summer until everything is gone. Starts June 25th-26th, 8:00am to 4:00pm Buena Vista 28487 CR 340B. Turn right just before the entrance to Trail West.

Long Beach Township, NJ

Town Wide Garage Sale List

Long Beach Island Health Department has vaccines available for May 5th. Please see the link in the post below for information. A big thank you to @BHHSZackShore for sponsoring our Concert Stage for our 2021 concerts and events!
Hartsel, CO

ESTATE SALE 4403 Campfire Road Ranch of the Rockies Hartsel

ESTATE SALE 4403 Campfire Road Ranch of the Rockies Hartsel Friday & Saturday July 2nd & 3rd 9am-5pm Hand tools, Electric tools, Air tools, Lawn tractor, Snow blower, Generator, Boat engine, Trolling motor, Arc welder, Small acetylene set, Metal detector, Ham radio equipment, Radio controlled airplane parts, Propane grill, Small freezer, TVs, Home and office furniture, Household and Workshop Goods, and MORE. Something for Everyone! All priced to sell! Cash only.
The Post and Courier

GARAGE SALE SIGNS may not be placed

GARAGE SALE SIGNS may not be placed on public property (utility poles, street signs, fences), or any public property fixture. And please remove your garage sale signs upon completion of your sale.
Circleville, OH

NEIGHBORHOOD GARAGE SALES

Wintergreen Dr Neighborhood Garage Sale (3 miles northeast of Circleville off of Rt 22 East) Fri. and Sat. 9-? Kitchenwares, bedding, knives, new items, dog supplies, curtains, doilies, decor, tools, lots of toys, bikes, misc!!!. (21411 plus 4or 5 other sales at back of circle!!)
Haysville, KS

Citywide garage sales roll on in Haysville

HAYSVILLE – The annual city-wide garage sales will return to Haysville on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15, thanks to action taken by the city council at Monday’s meeting.Library director Ken Bell made the request for this annual fundraiser on behalf of the Friends of the Haysville Public Library. Bell noted that the event is the longest running, continuous city-wide garage sale in the United States. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop last year’s sale, so the st...
Greenville Herald-Banner

ESTATE SALE Home of Rheba &a...

Saturday, 10-4 Lovely home furnishings. Formal dining and living room furniture. Glassware, china, crystal, sterling and stainless. flatware. Collection of ladies vintage hats and hat boxes. Handbags, scarves, ladies clothing (small), ladies shoes (8N),. jewelry. Kitchenware. Thomas Kinkade signed framed prints. Vintage wicker. furniture. Lovely lamps, mirrors, wall art and...
Crossville, TN

Real Estate for Sale

Here's what our Clients have to say. "It wasn't easy working with us living out of town. Melissa went above and beyond in order to make it happen. We feel like we found our first friend in Crossville." "My husband and I were so pleased with Sally's professionalism during our...
Earth 911

8 Great Strategies for Hitting Up Garage Sales

The most eco-friendly item you can buy is one that’s used, and thrift stores and flea markets aren’t the only places to score gently used items on the cheap. Remember garage sales?. Visiting garage sales in your community is a simple way to score rock-bottom deals while helping neighbors keep...
hawaiilife.com

Puakea Bay Ranch Properties For Sale

Puakea Bay Ranch near Hawi is having its strongest sales year in memory. Here is a quick rundown on what has sold and what is available if you are looking for a home or acreage in a gated equestrian community near Hawi in North Kohala. 2021 Year to Date Sales...
Cumberland County, TN

Estate sale in FFG , Thursday...

Thursday 7/1 Friday 7/2 Saturday 7/3 , 8-3 8-3 8-2, 198 Lakeview Dr. Many beautiful furniture pieces to choose from including a 5 piece queen size bedroom suite, 4 piece queen size bedroom suite, small storage bench, 3 Ethan Allen display cabinets, Ethan Allen table with 6 chairs & China hutch, glass top sofa table, mirrored credenza, black leather massage chair, butler specialty half table, small drop leaf table, Catnapper brand lift chair, Braxton Culler ratton loveseat & chair, Rowe furniture sofa & chair with ottoman, glass top coffee table, 2 swivel rocker chairs, floor lamps, rugs, florals, mirrors, ladies clothes size petite medium and shoes size 7&7 1/2, jewelry armoire, jewelry,linens, bedding, filing cabinets, corner desk, patio serving cart, yard art, planters, kitchenware, small kitchen appliances, yard tools, and so much more. Go to www.gailssale.com for more pictures.
cbslocal.com

Community Yard Sale

Ashley Williams visits the Golf Green Mobile Estates Community Yard Sale! This is a 55 and older community who can't wait to hang out with us!
Saint Joseph, MI

Rummage or Garage Sales

City Ordinance requires a permit for all rummage, garage, carport or similar sales. Rummage/Garage sale permits are free. One sale is allowed for the same person or for the same location in each calendar year. No sale shall be held for more than 3 days. Only 1 advertising sign is...
Herald-Press

Garage Sale-130 Cedar Heights-...

Garage Sale-130 Cedar Heights- Fri. & Sat.- 8 to 2 -Three families clean out sale-Household items, Linens, kithchenware,. collectables, fishing rods and reals, knives, tools, and much more.
tucson.com

Photos: A Peek Inside the Grace Mansion for Sale in the Foothills

The historic foothills estate, Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion, is on the market for $6.5 million. The 15,502-square-foot estate sits on more than four acres with a main home and detached guest quarter casitas. Built in 1937 by architect Josias Joesler, the property underwent a five-year restoration process and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Bay City, OR

Multi-home Garage Sale in Bay City

Multi-family Garage Sale on Dew Pointe Drive in Bay City, on July 2nd & 3rd. 9AM to 3PM, Please no early birds. Tons of stuff, fishing, hunting camping outdoors, home goods clothes.