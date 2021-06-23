Picture from the Past – June 23, 2021

This photo was taken by Herbert H. Denison, a Barron photographer who started a photo gallery in Prairie Farm and Dallas around 1900, before moving the business to Barron in 1904, according to the “History of Barron County, Wis., Vol. 1.” The date of the photo is not known. The numbers underneath Denison’s name are likely a categorization system and not a year or date. According to the caption, the photo depicts the old post office building in Hillsdale. The photo belongs to the Barron County Historical Society’s collection.