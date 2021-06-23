Cancel
Rusk County, WI

Barron, Rusk county sheriff’s departments’ K9 fundraiser in Weyerhaeuser

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Barron and Rusk County Sheriff Departments teamed up to support their K9 programs in their annual event Pork in the Park held Saturday, June 19, at the Weyerhaeuser Park. There were raffles, kids’ games and activities, a bounce house and food. Proceeds from the event go toward the K9 programs in each county which are entirely donation based. Donations to the Rusk County K9 program can be mailed or dropped off anytime at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

