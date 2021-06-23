Cancel
Barron County, WI

Barron, Rusk county sheriff’s departments’ K9 fundraiser in Weyerhaeuser

chetekalert.com
 8 days ago

The Barron and Rusk County Sheriff Departments teamed up to support their K9 programs in their annual event Pork in the Park held Saturday, June 19, at the Weyerhaeuser Park. There were raffles, kids’ games and activities, a bounce house and food. Proceeds from the event go toward the K9 programs in each county which are entirely donation based. Donations to the Rusk County K9 program can be mailed or dropped off anytime at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Pictured above left, Mary Hash painted the faces of many of the attending kids’ faces. Pictured above right, are Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, left, and members of the Barron and Rusk sheriff’s departments.

